President Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge Secures American AI Dominance, Protects Consumers

Today, President Donald J. Trump heralded a historic expansion of the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, bringing more than 200 additional utilities, data center developers, cooperatives, and states into this growing national commitment. The goal is clear: ensure the growth of data centers powering America’s AI dominance will not raise electricity bills for American households and businesses.

Under the Pledge, large data center operators — not ratepayers — fund the electricity generation and infrastructure their projects require. Building on pioneering commitments from the nation’s leading tech companies and hyperscalers earlier this year, the Ratepayer Protection Pledge now covers 80% of all power delivered to U.S. homes and businesses and protects 263 million Americans when a data center is built nearby.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is already delivering real relief:

In Michigan , DTE Energy’s agreements with Google and Oracle are projected to produce billions in customer savings, with the tech companies covering their full energy and capacity costs.

, DTE Energy’s agreements with Google and Oracle are projected to produce billions in customer savings, with the tech companies covering their full energy and capacity costs. In Indiana , NiSource’s arrangements with Amazon and Alphabet are set to return at least $1.4 billion to customers over 15 years.

, NiSource’s arrangements with Amazon and Alphabet are set to return at least $1.4 billion to customers over 15 years. In Georgia , Southern Company is freezing base rates through 2029 and delivering more than $1.7 billion in savings — saving the typical residential customer over $100 per year.

, Southern Company is freezing base rates through 2029 and delivering more than $1.7 billion in savings — saving the typical residential customer over $100 per year. In Mississippi , Entergy’s agreement with Amazon is generating roughly $2 billion in total customer benefits, including full coverage of new transmission and related costs.

, Entergy’s agreement with Amazon is generating roughly $2 billion in total customer benefits, including full coverage of new transmission and related costs. In Wisconsin , Alliant Energy’s partnerships with data center developers, including QTS, ensures the companies cover 100% of the energy and infrastructure costs needed to operate their facilities while supporting a five-year rate freeze.

, Alliant Energy’s partnerships with data center developers, including QTS, ensures the companies cover 100% of the energy and infrastructure costs needed to operate their facilities while supporting a five-year rate freeze. In Louisiana , Entergy’s agreement with Meta ensures Meta pays 100% of the costs to connect its Richland Parish data center.

, Entergy’s agreement with Meta ensures Meta pays 100% of the costs to connect its Richland Parish data center. In Texas, Crusoe is powering its new 900-megawatt Abilene campus entirely with its own on-site natural gas generation and battery storage.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is the latest powerful example of President Trump leveraging private-sector partnerships to deliver meaningful price relief to Americans. It shows that America can lead the world in AI and advanced computing without forcing working families to subsidize it.