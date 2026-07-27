Made in Michigan Again: President Trump’s Trade Agenda Is Supercharging American Auto Manufacturing

President Donald J. Trump returns to Michigan today to visit the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford and celebrate the roaring comeback of American auto manufacturing under his leadership. Since taking office, President Trump has ignited an automotive renaissance — onshoring production, restoring factory jobs, and making vehicles in Michigan again.

Record Investments. Record Sales. American Jobs.

Michigan is locking in tens of billions in new capital and thousands of high-paying jobs as companies respond to President Trump’s America First policies:

General Motors is investing $6 billion in U.S. manufacturing — including a major expansion at its Orion Township assembly plant — with plans to continue onshoring significant production. GM is also adding an overtime shift at its Flint plant amid a surge in pickup truck demand.

Ford Motor Company is investing $3 billion in its BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, creating 1,700 new jobs. The company is also adding a third shift at its Dearborn Truck Plant as the F-150 continues to dominate global pickup truck sales.

Stellantis is investing $388 million to build a state-of-the-art “megahub” in Van Buren Township, $140 million to expand its Detroit plant, and $100 million to add production at its Warren plant.

Detroit Diesel is recalling laid-off workers and adding a third shift.

The results are already clear on the showroom floor. 2025 marked the strongest year for new vehicle sales since 2019. Ford posted its best annual U.S. sales in six years. General Motors delivered soaring overall volume and its strongest SUV performance in decades. Jeep sales rose for the first time since 2018.

America First Tariffs Bring Production — and Paychecks — Home

The boom stems directly from President Trump decisive tariffs that reward American workers and production:

President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on passenger vehicles and light trucks built outside the U.S.

President Trump signed an order rewarding domestic assembly by reducing the impact of parts tariffs on U.S.-built vehicles.

President Trump extended a 25% tariff to medium- and heavy-duty trucks manufactured abroad.

A Broader Manufacturing Boom Across Michigan

Michigan is winning massive investments in advanced manufacturing, energy, aerospace, and technology: