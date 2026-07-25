LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE OF LOGIC AND ACCURACY TEST
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF LOGIC AND ACCURACY TEST
PRIMARY ELECTION
AUGUST 18, 2026
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Pursuant to F.S. 101.5612, The Logic and Accuracy test for the Optical Scan Tabulation System to be used for the August 20, 2024, Primary Election, will be held at the Franklin County Supervisor of Elections Office, 34 Forbes Street, Suite 1, Apalachicola, FL 32320 on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:30 AM.
L&A testing is open to the public. We would like to remind you; we have a small office and space is extremely limited. Please coordinate with your candidate and party representatives if you plan to attend.
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