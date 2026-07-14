Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Announcement
Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Announcement
Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Field Trip Location, Felts Field
6105 E. Rutter Avenue,
Spokane, WA 99212
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.