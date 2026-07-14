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Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Announcement

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Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Announcement

  

Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting
 

Tuesday, September 8, 2026
 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
 
 Location: Field Trip Location, Felts Field
6105 E. Rutter Avenue,

Spokane, WA 99212

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Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Announcement

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