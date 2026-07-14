Rep. Pavlov secures bipartisan budget agreement

State Rep. Pavlov today championed the passage of a bipartisan budget deal for next year, locking in critical funding for first responders and schools. The budget agreement lands tons of wins for Michigan residents, including no new taxes, strengthened accountability measures, and a focus on efficiency in state department spending.

“I am proud of the work we accomplished in this year’s budget for the people of Michigan,” said Pavlov, R-Smiths Creek. “We came together to pass a responsible, bipartisan budget that protects taxpayers, strengthens accountability, and invests in the priorities families rely on every day. We continued cutting waste, fraud, and abuse while making sure the state government works better for the people it serves.”

The bipartisan budget deal, approved by an overwhelming majority of lawmakers – Republicans and Democrats alike, continues historic investments in public safety, infrastructure, and education. Lightner’s agreement continues a new trend of responsible budgeting in Lansing, protecting the state’s rainy-day fund, blocking tax increases, and making key investments all while delivering a more efficient budget than last year.

“Whether it’s supporting our first responders, repairing roads, or giving our schools the resources they need to succeed, this budget keeps the focus where it belongs, the people of Michigan,” Pavlov said. “These investments will strengthen our communities today while helping build a stronger future for the next generation.”

The budget deal continued funding for the state’s Public Safety Trust Fund, which divvies out key investments to local law enforcement throughout the state. The agreement also includes additional school safety funding, continuing efforts to keep kids safe while they learn.

Last year, lawmakers secured a nearly $2 billion infrastructure deal to repair local roads and bridges throughout Michigan. The budget agreement for next year continues that progress by implementing the roads plan, ensuring scheduled statewide repairs are fully funded for next year.

The budgets in education, including record-breaking per-student funding of $10,300 per student and true universal breakfast and lunch programs. Lawmakers also secured funding for teacher bonuses, school buses, dual enrollment, and early learning programs. The investments in education ensure schools have ample resources to prepare Michigan kids for adulthood, all while keeping them fed and ready to learn.

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