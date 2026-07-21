Rep. Woolford: Michigan Must Strengthen Election Security to Protect Every Legal Vote

State Rep. Jason Woolford today renewed his call for stronger election security measures, saying Michigan must take additional steps to ensure only eligible citizens are registered to vote and that every legal ballot is protected.

“Every legal vote should count, and every ineligible vote diminishes the voice of a lawful voter,” Woolford said. “Michigan residents deserve confidence that our elections are secure, transparent and conducted with integrity.”

Woolford pointed to the FBI investigation and Michigan State Police raid involving an alleged fraudulent voter registration operation in Muskegon as evidence that vulnerabilities in the state’s election system should be addressed before larger problems arise.

“Whether fraud is attempted or ultimately successful, incidents like the Muskegon case demonstrate why verification and accountability matter,” Woolford said. “We should not wait until a more significant problem occurs before taking commonsense action.”

To address the concerns, Woolford introduced House Bill 4765, legislation designed to strengthen citizenship verification during voter registration, improve the accuracy of Michigan’s voter rolls and provide election officials with additional tools to ensure only eligible citizens are registered to vote.

“Voting is a right reserved for American citizens,” Woolford said. “Michigan should be a state where people have confidence in the integrity of our elections. We need strong laws, clear verification standards and an election system the public can trust.”

Woolford said he will continue working in the Legislature to strengthen election security and restore public confidence in Michigan’s elections.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections is one of government’s most important responsibilities,” Woolford said. “From the State House to the White House, protecting every legal vote requires strong partnerships. I’ll keep working with state and federal leaders to strengthen election security and give Michigan voters confidence in the results.”

House Bill 4765 has advanced to the Senate for consideration.