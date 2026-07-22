Rep. Robinson highlights key investments in new education budget

State Rep. Ron Robinson today highlighted several key education investments he worked to deliver in Michigan’s FY 2026-27 education budget, signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer yesterday.

The new budget includes ongoing funding for universal school breakfast and lunch, a $40 million investment to expand dual enrollment opportunities, a 10% increase in Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding, and a $100 million investment in school infrastructure improvements.

“We worked hard during the budget process to cut unnecessary spending so we could invest those dollars where they matter most,” said Robinson (R-Utica). “That work paid off, and the result is a budget that puts more resources where they will have the greatest impact for students, teachers, and schools.”

Robinson said several of the budget’s biggest education wins focus on giving students more opportunities to succeed while better supporting schools.

“While the governor proposed cutting the free school breakfast and lunch program, we know students can’t be expected to learn at their full potential if they’re hungry or worried about their next meal. That’s why we made sure this funding remained in the budget and continued to cover every student, regardless of whether they attend a public or non-public school.

“We also expanded dual enrollment to include non-public students and invested $40 million to expand existing dual enrollment programs, giving more students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school, helping families save money on college costs, and giving young people a head start on their future.

“At the same time, we increased Career and Technical Education funding by 10% across several programs so more students can gain hands-on experience and industry-recognized skills that lead to good-paying jobs and rewarding careers while strengthening Michigan’s workforce.

“Schools in Macomb County and across Michigan have major infrastructure needs they simply haven’t had the resources to address. That’s why we secured $100 million for school infrastructure improvements, giving districts the resources they need to address critical facility needs affecting the health, safety, and well-being of students.”

The education budget also invests in record high per-pupil funding, expanded school transportation support, and teacher bonuses.