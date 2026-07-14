Rep. Prestin secures legislative approval for Physician Assistant Compact plan

State Rep. Dave Prestin celebrated Senate passage of his bipartisan legislation to bring the State of Michigan into the Physician Assistant (PA) Licensure Compact, helping qualified physician assistants practice across state lines while reducing unnecessary licensing barriers.

“As a paramedic operating on the border of Wisconsin, I’ve seen firsthand the protectionist barriers that the state of Michigan puts up for much of our critical healthcare workforce,” said Prestin (R-Cedar River). “This bill is another great step towards reducing those artificial barriers, cutting the red tape and unnecessary regulations that this state is known for. Joining this compact with 24 other states will be a big boost for primary care, because we will be allowing providers to serve our communities without having to spend significant time and money obtaining separate licenses.”

House Bill 4309 would allow licensed PAs in compact member states to practice in Michigan without having to obtain separate state licenses. The legislation now heads to the governor for consideration. By streamlining the licensing process, the legislation will help improve access to healthcare while reducing administrative burdens on providers.

“I have been consistent that the state of Michigan needs to get out of the way and help qualified professionals get to work, instead of standing in their way,” Prestin said. “This is an important win, but there’s still much more to do. The people of the U.P. can count on me to continue breaking down barriers and fighting for improved access to healthcare.”

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