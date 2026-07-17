Rep. Smit: Trump comments on Muskegon election controversy highlight need for more safeguards

State Rep. Rachelle Smit, R-Martin, today released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump, during a primetime address to the nation Thursday night, highlighted potential election crimes in Muskegon, Michigan during the 2020 election, the details of which were subsequently turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further investigation in 2023.

Trump outlined how, in 2020, Michigan State Police raided a Get Out The Vote group in Muskegon and found damning evidence of election crimes. According to FBI documents cited by Trump, staff of the organization admitted to signing voter registration forms in other people’s names, submitted fraudulent information for people that did not exist, and received gift cards based on the number of applications they produced.

“Last night, President Trump said what Michigan Republicans have been saying for years; the damning allegations out of Muskegon surrounding the 2020 election must be thoroughly investigated and, if necessary, prosecuted. Based on numerous credible reports, many of which have been widely reported by Michigan media, some form of serious voter registration fraud occurred in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

“Regardless of what our lame duck Secretary of State or Attorney General say, there are serious concerns here that need to be addressed. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Democrat kingpins in Michigan are continuing to perpetuate the lies that national Democrats have been peddling for years. They seem to be fine with the henhouse doors being wide open as the wolves circle the door.

“It’s fantastic to see President Trump highlight the events in Muskegon, especially after the limp and useless tenure of President Biden failed to hash out any of the real and documented concerns in our election systems. Our democracy cannot survive without the guarantee of fair and secure elections. President Trump knows that, Michigan Republicans know that, and most of all, the American people know that. Democrats can call us crazy; they can throw a whiny fit and pretend like problems don’t exist, but Republicans will continue to champion the fair and secure stewardship of elections.”

In 2024, Smit and House Oversight Committee Chair Jay DeBoyer sent a letter to then FBI Christopher Wray, who led the organization under former President Joe Biden. Smit and DeBoyer requested a meeting with FBI agents to ensure an investigation was underway, citing the serious and detailed concerns laid out by lawmakers and Michigan media regarding the events in Muskegon prior to the 2020 election.