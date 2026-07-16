Rep. Neyer secures $1 million for Shepherd, highlights investment in Central Michigan University

State Rep. Jerry Neyer today highlighted two major local investments included in the new state budget, securing $1 million for critical infrastructure improvements in the Village of Shepherd while also supporting a significant investment in Central Michigan University.

Neyer secured $1 million for the Village of Shepherd to complete a village-wide sanitary sewer lining and manhole rehabilitation project. The funding will help improve the reliability of the community’s aging sewer infrastructure, reduce maintenance costs, and protect public health.

“Reliable infrastructure is one of the best investments we can make in our communities,” said Neyer (R-Shepherd). “I’m grateful that after a lot of hard work and collaboration, we were able to secure this funding for our community.”

The budget agreement also includes $30 million in capital outlay funding to support the renovation of Brooks Hall at Central Michigan University, transforming the decades-old science building into a modern STEM education and research facility. The project will create updated classrooms and laboratories for programs including environmental engineering, biology, neuroscience, meteorology, and geology, establish a new Science and Engineering Student Success Center, expand research opportunities, and help prepare more students for high-demand careers in science, engineering, health care, and technology.

“A stronger CMU means a stronger Isabella County,” Neyer said. “Renovation projects like this support good-paying jobs during construction and help the university attract students and faculty who spend their time and money right here in our community. That’s the kind of long-term economic activity this investment supports.”

Neyer said the budget also continues House Republicans’ efforts to prioritize responsible spending by avoiding tax increases, preserving the state’s rainy-day fund, reducing overall state spending, and continuing strong investments in education, roads, and other core services.