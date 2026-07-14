For Immediate Release

CONTACT: Julie Arnold Lisnet at jalisnet58@gmail.com

Ten Bucks Theatre Company invites you to see Shakespeare Under the Stars:

JULIUS CAESAR

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet

"Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once."

Set in ancient Rome yet resonating strongly with modern audiences, Julius Caesar explores the consequences of political unrest and personal conviction through unforgettable characters and powerful language. From Caesar’s triumphant rise to the conspirators’ fateful decision and the chaos that follows, Shakespeare’s masterpiece remains as urgent and compelling today as ever.

“Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar gives us a profound and cautionary tale that the fight against tyranny can descend into tyranny itself. It is a timely reminder of the fragility of institutions and what we are willing to destroy when we ‘cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war!’”- Julie Arnold Lisnet, director

Performance Schedule & Locations

All performances begin at 6:00 PM (Thursdays through Sundays)

Indian Trail Park | Brewer, ME

July 16, 17, 18, 19 and July 23, 24, 25, 26

Rain Location: In case of inclement weather, Brewer performances will move indoors to the Brewer Performing Arts Center (92 Pendleton St., Brewer).

Fort Knox Historic Site | Prospect, ME

July 30, 31 and August 1, 2

Rain Policy: Weather cancellations for Fort Knox will be decided by 4:00 PM.

Note: All rain announcements will be posted on the Ten Bucks Theatre website and Facebook page the day of the affected show.

Ticket & Box Office Information

For more information, please visit www.tenbuckstheatre.org or call 207-884-1030.

Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, folding chairs, and a picnic to enjoy an evening of classic theatre under the stars. The production runs approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission. Sponsored by Griffin & Jordan, LLC, The Briar Patch, and Bangor Humane Society.

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