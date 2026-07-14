Bring the Arts to Every Stage of Life

New partnership between the Maine Arts Commission, Maine Council on Aging, and Lifetime Arts will strengthen Maine’s creative aging workforce and increase access to arts programming for older adults.

AUGUSTA, Maine, July 8, 2026 – The Maine Arts Commission, in partnership with the Maine Council on Aging (MCOA) and Lifetime Arts, a national leader in creative aging advocacy, training, and capacity building, is launching Creative Aging Maine, a statewide certification program designed to expand access to meaningful arts experiences for older adults throughout Maine’s 16 counties.

“Lifetime Arts is proud to partner with Creative Aging Maine, an example of how collaboration among state-level leaders in the arts and aging sectors can build lasting capacity for creative aging. This initiative expands and sustains creative opportunities proven to improve older adults’ health, increase social connectedness, and strengthen livable communities. Working in a state with deep roots in creative aging practice and the highest percentage of older adult residents in the nation aligns closely with our mission to weave this work into the fabric of communities.” Julie Kline, Program Director, Lifetime Arts

The Creative Aging Maine certification program is funded in part by a two-year, $77,500 grant from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy. The initiative will increase access to high-quality arts programming for older adults while addressing ageism and helping combat the effects of isolation and loneliness through meaningful creative engagement.

Creative Aging Maine will provide free professional training opportunities for teaching artists and community partners during 2026 and 2027.

“This initiative will strengthen Maine’s workforce development in the arts and health sector through a growing statewide network of certified teaching artists equipped to create experiences and classes that foster artistic skill, connection, purpose, inclusion, and lifelong creativity.” Khristina Kurasz, Program Director, Maine Arts Commission

Participants who complete the certification will be eligible to apply for Creative Aging Maine grant opportunities opening in December 2026 and November 2027 to support creative aging programs in communities across the state.

Two Complementary Trainings, One Statewide Certification

Registration Now Open Registration is now open for the inaugural Creative Aging Maine certification cohort.

To become a Certified Creative Aging Maine Teaching Artist, participants complete two complementary trainings that together provide both a nationally recognized foundation in creative aging practice and a Maine-centered understanding of how to serve older adults in communities across the state.

Certification Pathway Complete Lifetime Arts’ Creative Aging Foundations for Teaching Artists. Complete the Maine Council on Aging’s Creative Aging Maine Training. Teaching artists who have already completed Lifetime Arts’ Foundations training do not need to repeat that course, but must complete the Maine Council on Aging training to receive Creative Aging Maine certification. Participants who are new to creative aging are encouraged to register for both trainings. Additional training opportunities will be offered in fall 2027 for those unable to participate in the first cohort.

Training 1 of 2 Lifetime Arts Creative Aging Foundations Training for Teaching Artists Delivery: Six hours, virtual through three two-hour sessions Dates: Wednesdays, October 7, 14, and 21, 2026 Time: 3:00–5:00 p.m. Capacity: Limited to 25 participants Lifetime Arts’ Creative Aging Foundations for Teaching Artists is the nationally recognized training that introduces the core principles, teaching methods, and evidence-based best practices that define high-quality creative aging programs across the country. Participants will gain practical tools for designing and facilitating engaging arts experiences for older adults in a variety of community settings while learning strategies that support lifelong creativity, social connection, and successful aging. Participants will learn: The research and evidence base for creative aging

National best practices in creative aging

Principles of adult learning and learner-centered instruction

Strategies for designing sequential, skill-building arts programs

Techniques for creating engaging, inclusive learning environments

Approaches for fostering creativity, confidence, and social connection among older adults Participants will receive: A Lifetime Arts certificate of completion

A free one-year membership to the Creative Aging Collaborative

Ongoing opportunities for learning, networking, and professional development Training, coaching, consulting, and resources for Creative Aging Maine have been provided by Lifetime Arts, a national leader in creative aging advocacy, training, and capacity building. Learn more at LifetimeArts.org. Register for the Lifetime Arts Training

Training 2 of 2 Maine Council on Aging Creative Aging Maine Training Delivery: Six hours, offered virtually or in person In-Person Training: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. In-Person Location: Chase Community Forum, Waterville, Maine Online Training: Tuesdays, November 10 and 17, 2026, from 3:00–6:00 p.m. via Zoom Capacity: Limited to 25 participants Building upon the Lifetime Arts Foundations curriculum, the Maine Council on Aging’s Creative Aging Maine Training focuses on applying creative aging principles within Maine communities. Participants will explore Maine’s aging population, age-positive practices, and community-based approaches that help older adults experience greater belonging, purpose, visibility, and connection through the arts. Designed for teaching artists and creative aging community host sites, the training emphasizes local partnerships, practical implementation, and strategies for creating welcoming arts experiences that reflect Maine’s unique communities. Participants will learn to: Understand the impact of ageism and the value of age-positive practices

Design creative programs that support connection, purpose, and belonging

Integrate meaningful discussion and reflection into creative experiences

Create environments where older adults feel valued, included, and empowered

Connect arts programming with Maine community resources and healthy aging initiatives Register for the Creative Aging Maine Training

Building a Creative Future for Older Adults in Maine

Creative Aging Maine represents a statewide commitment to ensuring that older adults have greater access to arts experiences that support health, connection, purpose, and lifelong learning.

By combining Lifetime Arts’ nationally recognized expertise with the Maine Council on Aging’s leadership in advancing age-positive communities, Creative Aging Maine equips teaching artists with both the foundational knowledge and the local understanding needed to serve older adults throughout Maine.

Through collaboration among the Maine Arts Commission, Maine Council on Aging, Lifetime Arts, teaching artists, and community partners, the initiative is building a stronger statewide creative aging network that will expand opportunities for older adults in every county while strengthening Maine’s growing arts and health ecosystem.

Learn More About Creative Aging Maine For more information about the certification program, training opportunities, and future grants, visit CreativeAging.me.

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