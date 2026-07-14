Waterfall Arts Announces the Acquisition of the Lincoln Street Center, Securing Maine’s Largest Community Arts Facility and Preserving 40 Artist Studios

Midcoast, Maine — Waterfall Arts is excited to announce the acquisition of the historic Lincoln Street Center in Rockland, securing the future of one of Maine’s most significant cultural assets and preserving more than 40 working artists’ studios within the 42,000-square-foot former school building.

At a moment when creative space is increasingly at risk, this acquisition ensures that a vital hub for working artists, and one of the largest community arts facilities in the state, will remain active, accessible, and permanently dedicated to public use. The purchase represents a major investment in Maine’s cultural, arts infrastructure – protecting a resource that would be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to replace if lost.

Originally built in 1867, the Lincoln Street Center is home to one of the oldest theaters in the nation. The building has long served as a cornerstone of Rockland’s creative community, housing artists, makers and cultural programming under one roof.

“This is about protecting space for artists to work and thrive,” says Kim Fleming, Executive Director of Waterfall Arts. “We know what these buildings make possible, not just for individual artists, but for entire communities. Sustaining artists means more than funding projects; it means defending the environments that allow their ideas to take root and flourish.”

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in downtown Belfast since 2006, Waterfall Arts has grown into one of Maine’s most comprehensive community arts centers, building a nationally recognized model for community-supported arts programming and providing publicly accessible studios in glassblowing, ceramics, printmaking, and darkroom photography. The organization serves artists of all ages and experience levels; hosting year-round exhibitions, adult and youth programming, public events, and houses 15 private studios with 17 working artists, including the local WBFY Radio station, in the Former Governor Anderson School building.

“This is a proud moment for Belfast,” says Eric Sanders, Mayor of Belfast. “To see a local organization extend its impact in a way that supports artists and strengthens communities across the Midcoast speaks to the strength of what’s been built here. We’re glad to see that resource shared more broadly."

Demand for hands-on studios and makerspaces continues to grow, while the spaces themselves are increasingly rare, and once lost, nearly impossible to replace. The Lincoln Street Center represents a proactive investment in the long-term cultural infrastructure of Maine, expanding capacity for creative work across the region, while preserving working-artists’ studios.

“An arts organization should be measured not only by the artists it supports, but by the communities it strengthens,” says Fleming. “Our mission is to ensure creativity is a shared resource—accessible, inclusive, and transformative for all. A place where entire communities can see themselves, tell their stories, and imagine new possibilities together.”

The acquisition was made possible through the leadership and generosity of private donors, including lead support from the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation (EBF), Lesher Family Foundation and from the Center for Maine Contemporary Art (CMCA), made possible by a gift from an anonymous donor for this express purpose. As lead donor, “The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation understood immediately the importance of keeping artists living and working in Rockland to retain the vibrancy of place and enhance the cultural assets of a community,” says Donna McNeil, EBF Founding Executive Director. Waterfall Arts will steward and operate the campus, bringing deep experience managing vibrant community arts centers, supporting working spaces for artists, and preserving historic buildings for public use.

“Strong communities are built on accessible creative space and the vibrancy of cultural institutions,” says Tom Luttrell, Rockland’s City Manager. “We are grateful to the Ellis Beauregard Foundation and the generous donors whose leadership made this possible and welcome Waterfall Arts’ long-term commitment to preserving working artists in our city and strengthening the future of Lincoln Street Center for generations to come.”

The Rockland facility will operate as a complementary campus to Waterfall Arts’ Belfast headquarters, strengthening the cultural and economic vitality of both communities.

A dedicated and forward-thinking advisory council has been established to guide long-term, strategic planning and Waterfall Arts looks forward to sharing this vision with the Midcoast community in the coming months.

Media Contact:

Katherine Devereux

Institutional Advancement Director, Waterfall Arts

Email: press@waterfallarts.org

Phone: (207) 338-2222