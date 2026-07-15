Pacific Power Source Launches Next-Generation SmartTS-HFI Harmonics, Flicker, and Immunity Test System

Pacific Power Source Logo SmartTS-HFI Harmonics, Flicker, Immunity Test System

Next Generation Harmonics, Flicker, and Immunity test platform for EMC pre or full compliance testing.

SmartTS-HFI combines high-accuracy measurement and automated test execution in one integrated, compact platform.” — Herman van Eijkelenburg, Product Director at Pacific Power Source

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Power Source today announced the SmartTS-HFI Harmonics, Flicker, and Immunity Test System , the next-generation version of its proven ECTS2 EMC compliance platform for IEC 61000-3-2/-3-12 harmonics, IEC 61000-3-3/-3-11 flicker, and IEC 61000-4 series low-frequency power line immunity testing.Drawing on more than a decade of EMC compliance testing experience, SmartTS-HFI offers streamlined architecture, enhanced visualization software, and a more intuitive user experience while maintaining the high performance, quality, and reliability customers expect.Designed for pre-compliance and full compliance testing, SmartTS-HFI brings IEC-compliant harmonics and flicker measurement, high-performance AC/DC power sources, flicker impedance networks, and automated test software together in one turnkey platform. By integrating power, measurement, and automation, the system reduces test complexity while helping laboratories accelerate certification, improve repeatability, lower total cost of ownership, and increase throughput.“SmartTS-HFI combines high-accuracy measurement and automated test execution in one integrated, compact platform,” said Herman van Eijkelenburg, Product Director at Pacific Power Source. “Customers can achieve harmonics, flicker, and immunity compliance faster, with less complexity, greater confidence, and improved lab productivity.”ONE COMPLETE SYSTEMSmartTS-HFI supports the complete IEC 61000 emissions and power line immunity testing workflow.The system integrates:• High-performance AC+DC power sources (regenerative and non-regenerative options)• IEC-compliant Harmonics & Flicker Measurement Module (HFMM)• Flicker impedance networks (16 A, 32 A, 40 A, and 75 A)• PPS TestSuite automation with guided workflows, automatic pass/fail evaluation, and one-click reportingFor laboratories requiring full immunity compliance, the optional Electronic Power Transfer Switch (EPTS) delivers sub-50 µsec voltage transitions for IEC 61000-4-11, IEC 61000-4-27, IEC 61000-4-29, and IEC 61000-4-34 voltage dips, interruptions, and voltage unbalance testing. Multi-phase SmartTS-HFI systems are factory pre-wired to support future EPTS upgrades.FASTER TESTING, BETTER PRODUCTIVITYBy synchronizing power generation, precision measurement, and automation, SmartTS-HFI minimizes setup time, reduces manual errors, and produces consistent, audit-ready results. PPS TestSuite streamlines compliance testing with automation, intelligence, and documentation. SmartTS-HFI systems are also available with ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration for complete measurement traceability.DESIGNED FOR MODERN COMPLIANCE LABORATORIESSmartTS-HFI supports testing for consumer and industrial electronics, renewable energy and grid-connected equipment, aerospace and defense, medical devices, automotive, rail, and e-mobility applications. The platform helps R&D teams accelerate development and enables compliance laboratories to increase throughput with automated, repeatable testing and audit-ready documentation.Learn more at pacificpower.com/products/emc-harmonics-flicker/.ABOUT PACIFIC POWER SOURCE, INC.Founded in 1971, Pacific Power Source (PPS) is a leading manufacturer of AC and DC power test solutions. The company’s reputation as a market and technology leader is built on best-in-class products, continued R&D investment, and exceptional worldwide customer support. PPS test solutions include regenerative and programmable AC and DC power sources, regenerative loads, grid simulators, compliance test systems, and test automation software.Pacific Power Source is a division of PPST, Inc., with global sales and service centers in the U.S., Europe, and China.

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