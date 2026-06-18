Pacific Power Source Expands AGX, RGS, and RLS Regenerative AC/DC Power Source, Grid Simulator, and Load Platforms

High Power Density Regenerative AC & DC Power Sources, Grid Simulators and Loads Best-in-Class, Highest Current Availability in 4U

Higher power density up to 24 kVA/kW per module, scalable systems to 1.296 MVA/MW, enhanced current capability, and optimized load performance (in load mode).

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Power Source, a leading provider of AC and DC power test solutions, announced major enhancements to its AGX, RGS, and RLS regenerative AC/DC power source, grid simulator, and load platforms. The expanded product families now deliver up to 24 kVA/kW per 4U module, scale to 216 kVA/kW per cabinet, support 432 kVA/kW parallel cabinet systems, and enable three-phase configurations up to 1.296 MVA/MW.Designed to meet rising power demands in aerospace and defense, EV charging, vehicle-to-grid (V2G), energy storage systems (ESS), renewable energy, AI data centers, and advanced power conversion applications, the enhanced platforms also provide up to 48 Arms per phase from 45 Hz to 200 Hz and new load optimization options for improved high-frequency testing performance."As power requirements continue to grow across electrification markets, engineers need test systems that combine scalability, flexibility, and efficiency," said Herman Vaneijkelenburg, Product Director at Pacific Power Source. "With up to 24 kVA/kW in just 4U and systems scaling to 1.296 MVA/MW, customers can achieve higher power levels in a smaller footprint while preserving a common regenerative platform architecture."Key Enhancements• Higher Power Density: Up to 24 kVA/kW in a compact 4U chassis.• Expanded Scalability: Modular systems scale from benchtop configurations to 1.296 MVA/MW high-power installations.• Enhanced Current Capability: Up to 48 Arms per phase (45 Hz–200 Hz)• Optimized Load Performance Options for high-frequency applications (in load mode)Product Families AGX Series – All-in-One Regenerative AC/DC Power Source : Combines AC and DC power sourcing, electronic loading, and current source capability with AC, DC, AC+DC, and DC+AC operation. RGS Series – Regenerative Grid Simulator with load option: Supports advanced grid simulation and compliance testing to IEEE 1547.1/UL1741 for solar inverters, ESS, EV chargers, and distributed energy resources. RLS Series – Regenerative Load Simulator : Provides four-quadrant AC and DC electronic load operation for realistic testing of power conversion equipment, batteries, renewable energy systems, and power electronics.Built on advanced Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology, the AGX, RGS, and RLS Series return more than 90% of absorbed energy back to the facility or utility grid, reducing energy consumption, cooling requirements, and operating costs. Integrated with the SmartSource Suite control platform, users can automate test sequences, create custom waveforms, execute compliance tests, and access real-time measurements through a browser-based interface.Pacific Power Source regenerative AC/DC power sources, grid simulators, and electronic loads are used worldwide to test aerospace power systems, EV chargers, V2G systems, ESS, solar inverters, power converters, AI data center infrastructure, and other advanced electrification technologies.For more information about the AGX, RGS, and RLS Series, visit Pacificpower.com or contact sales@pacificpower.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.