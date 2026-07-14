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RJD mourns passing of Officer Sergio Wright

Correctional Officer Sergio Wright, with RJ Donovan Correctional Facility, passed away July 12, 2026.

Officer Wright began his service with CDCR in January 2021 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center.

After graduating from the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in April 2021, he reported to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

“He served with dedication and professionalism until his passing. Officer Wright was a valued member of our team, known for his commitment to duty and the respect he showed to his colleagues. His loss is felt deeply across the institution and the department. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Wright’s family, friends, and all who served alongside him,” the institution wrote. “Our thoughts are with all who are mourning during this difficult time.”

Information regarding services is not yet available.

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RJD mourns passing of Officer Sergio Wright

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