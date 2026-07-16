The Coffee Shops™ Announce 2026 AskARoofer™ Experts

AAR Experts celebrates its continued commitment to helping home and building owners make confident roofing decisions.

At AskARoofer, we are committed to connecting owners with the trusted expertise they need when questions arise about their roofs.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning digital platforms where industries come together for technology, insight and everyday business, announces 2026 AskARoofer Experts Each month, AskARoofer™ Experts share their insights on timely topics such as warranties, wildfire protection, ventilation and roof performance, commercial roof inspections, preparing for spring weather and more. Information is shared through interviews, videos and articles on AskARoofer.com. Representing all facets of the roofing, exteriors, metal and coatings industries, these Experts are also recognized in a dedicated section of the site.“At AskARoofer, we are committed to connecting owners with the trusted expertise they need when questions arise about their roofs,” shared Heidi J. Ellsworth, President and CEO of The Coffee Shops. “By bringing together not only our AskARoofer Experts but also more than 140 roofing companies across the country, we’re creating a powerful network that communicates directly with home and building owners — answering their questions, providing local expertise and helping them make smarter decisions that protect what matters most in their roofs and exteriors while building lasting confidence in the roofing process and the industry itself.”We are proud to announce the following 2026 Experts: - John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Jerry Iselin – Metal Roof Specialties, Inc.- Mindy Dahlquist – TRA Snow and Sun- Wendy Marvin – Matrix Roofing and Home Solutions- Henry Staggs – The Arizona Roofer- Brittany Wimbish – Fields Roof Service- Rachel Garcia – Malarkey Roofing Products- Bridget Wilson – Cardinal Roofing- Emily and Paul Marshall – Mr. And Mrs. Post Frame- Will Lorenz – General CoatingsAbout The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four Coffee Shops, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ and their sister site AskARoofer™, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. The Coffee Shops also feature strong microsites with RoofersCoffeeShop.ca, RoofersCoffeeShop.uk and En Español. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

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