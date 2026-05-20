RoofersCoffeeShop® announces opening of 2026 Roofing Industry Trends Survey

The 2026 Trends Survey, sponsored by QXO, captures insight into the pressures roofing contractors are navigating and the goals guiding their businesses.

This survey is one way we can capture the challenges, opportunities and trends shaping the market in real time.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the opening of its latest Roofing Industry Trends Survey, sponsored by QXO . Now in its tenth year, the Trends Survey seeks contractor perspectives on the factors influencing business performance, including workforce training, AI adoption, technology gaps, hiring efforts, immigration challenges and keeping skilled employees.“We are committed to understanding the realities contractors face, the changes shaping the market and the resources that can help them succeed,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president/CEO of RoofersCoffeeShop. “This survey is one way we can capture the challenges, opportunities and trends shaping the market in real time. When contractors share what they are seeing every day, it gives the entire industry a clearer picture of their challenges, helping us identify where support is needed and how we can better serve the industry moving forward.”The 2026 Trends Survey is designed to discover the key business challenges contractors are facing, from operational issues to workforce demands, while also examining the digital tools and platforms they are leveraging to improve efficiency. The survey covers a variety of contractor needs, including training, software and marketing tactics, and offers an in-depth look at how strategies for lead generation, recruitment and retention are influencing business success.Since 2016, RCS has been surveying contractors and has created seven Trends Reports , each focusing on the industry's biggest challenges, identifying key business priorities and providing an overview of the sector's overall health.###About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com About QXOQXO is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and complementary building products in the United States. The company plans to become the tech-enabled leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry and generate outsized value for shareholders. QXO is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. Visit www.qxo.com for more information.

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