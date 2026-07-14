Ledges State Park Set to Close for Road Construction

BOONE – A road and parking lot resurfacing project will close all access to Ledges State Park, including the campground, hiking trails, all roads and parking lots, beginning Aug. 3. Vehicle traffic on Canyon Drive and Lower Ledges Road will be closed beginning July 22, to allow the contractor to stage equipment for the project.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August. Work will also impact public access to the adjacent DNR Boone Wildlife Research Station and Saylorville Wildlife Unit.

The pavement preservation project includes a milling of road and parking lot surfaces then a filling of asphalt for resurfacing. Roadside drainage improvements, parking lot striping, sign installation, and reseeding will also be included in the project.