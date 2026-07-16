Student Completes the LDWF Enforcement Division Internship Program

Baton Rouge, Jul 16, 2026 -

From left to right: Capt. John Volentine, Corporal Michael Thacker Jr., Logan Guyton, Sgt. Dale Wheat and Capt. Mason Spillman.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recognized a Louisiana college student who recently completed the agency’s Enforcement Internship Program.

Logan Guyton from Louisiana State University of Alexandria completed the LDWF Enforcement Division’s internship program.

The student gave a final presentation on July 9 at the LDWF HQ building in Baton Rouge to receive college credit from his university. His presentation highlights the experiences he had working with enforcement agents and their interactions with the public.

The LDWF Enforcement Division started their internship program in 2021 with the goal of providing college students relevant experience in conservation law enforcement and potentially a career as an LDWF Enforcement Agent.

The internship program lasts between 90 to 130 hours and consists of shadowing LDWF agents in the field during patrols, training and outreach programs that will help them acquire a broad knowledge of LDWF Enforcement Agent activities.

College and University Internship Coordinators and Faculty that are interested in offering the LDWF Enforcement Division Internship at their college or university can contact LDWF Internship Coordinator Sgt. Dale Wheat at dwheat@wlf.la.gov.