New Pooled Hiring Model Accelerates State Recruitment and Boosts Student Pipeline

Initial pilot project supports Governor Newsom’s directive to build a more efficient, effective and engaged government.

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) has announced the successful completion of its first Pooled Hiring Pilot, an innovative recruitment model designed to streamline hiring, reduce applicant workload, and accelerate state departments’ ability to bring talent into state service. The pilot was a collaborative initiative involving the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CalCTRA), the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA).

Focused on the Analyst I, Analyst II, and Student Assistant classifications, the Pooled Hiring Pilot consolidated multiple departmental vacancies into single job postings. This shared services model allowed departments to leverage standardized screening, coordinated interviews, and integrated backend processes, dramatically reducing duplicative work and improving overall efficiency.

This effort supports Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N 30 25, which directs state departments to build a more efficient, effective, and engaged government.

“Building a more efficient hiring process begins with how we recruit,” said CalHR Director Monica Erickson. “CalHR is modeling the way for departments across California, demonstrating that innovative hiring approaches can attract and retain the top talent needed to deliver the highest level of service to all Californians. The success of these pilots shows what is possible when we streamline processes, reduce barriers for applicants, and work together to build a workforce that reflects and serves our state.”