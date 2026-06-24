06-23-2026: Notice of Intent to Award
CalHR Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) Services
RFP #26-045-02
CalHR intends to award the Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) Services RFP #26-045-02 to the following candidate:
SAP Referral Services, LLC
4502 Dunton Terrace
Perry Hall, MD 21128
The protest period expires June 30, 2026 at 4:00 pm (PST).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.