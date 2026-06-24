06-23-2026: Notice of Intent to Award

CalHR Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) Services RFP #26-045-02 CalHR intends to award the Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) Services RFP #26-045-02 to the following candidate: SAP Referral Services, LLC

4502 Dunton Terrace

Perry Hall, MD 21128 The protest period expires June 30, 2026 at 4:00 pm (PST).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.