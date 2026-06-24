Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,191 in the last 365 days.

06-23-2026: Notice of Intent to Award

CalHR Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) Services

RFP #26-045-02

CalHR intends to award the Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) Services RFP #26-045-02 to the following candidate:

SAP Referral Services, LLC
4502 Dunton Terrace
Perry Hall, MD 21128

The protest period expires June 30, 2026 at 4:00 pm (PST).

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

06-23-2026: Notice of Intent to Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.