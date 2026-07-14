Governor Healey Celebrates New MBTA Harbor Loop Ferry Service

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today joined Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, legislators and transportation partners to celebrate the new MBTA Harbor Loop Ferry, an affordable weekday ferry service connecting North Station, Aquarium, Seaport and Logan Airport. The new F10 route, which began service on June 29, expands transportation options across Boston Harbor, strengthens connections across the MBTA system and gives commuters, residents and visitors another reliable way to travel throughout Boston.

"We've made tremendous progress making the MBTA safer and more reliable, and today we're giving people another affordable, convenient way to get where they need to go," said Governor Maura Healey. "For the price of a subway ride, commuters, residents and visitors can travel between some of Boston's busiest destinations by water. We'll keep investing in practical improvements like this that give people more choices, save them time, reduce traffic and build a transportation system that works for everyone."

"Ferries are an important part of our transportation network, and this new route creates faster, more convenient connections between some of Boston's busiest destinations," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "Whether you're commuting to work, catching a flight or visiting the city, this service gives riders another affordable option while helping reduce congestion on our roads."

“We have seen how water transportation has been embraced by the public and under the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are committed to improving water transportation options for all,” said Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng. “Year over year, we have enhanced water service and this year is no different. I’m proud that we can offer this new route to be served by the MBTA as we welcome both old and new riders this summer.”

The Harbor Loop is the latest investment in the Healey-Driscoll Administration's effort to expand transportation choices and better connect people to jobs, housing, businesses and Logan Airport. By making greater use of Boston Harbor as a transportation corridor, the new service provides another affordable, reliable travel option while helping reduce congestion and strengthening connections across the MBTA network.

Operated by Bay State Cruise Company, the F10 Harbor Loop provides weekday service between four of Boston's busiest destinations:

Lovejoy Wharf (North Station)

Central Wharf (Aquarium)

Seaport (Commonwealth Pier)

Logan Airport

Designed around peak commuter travel, the Harbor Loop operates weekdays approximately every 30 minutes during the morning and evening rush periods. Morning service runs counterclockwise from 6:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and evening service runs clockwise from 3:55 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. There is no service between 11:30 a.m. and 3:55 p.m. or after 7:50 p.m.