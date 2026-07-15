thinkbridge Launches Private Equity Services Practice to Accelerate Portfolio Value Creation

Combines AI, product engineering, and technology talent in a fund-level Center of Excellence to accelerate portfolio value creation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- thinkbridge, a leader in AI-enabled software engineering and modernizing business systems, today announced the launch of its dedicated Private Equity Services Practice, a purpose-built offering designed to help private equity firms create measurable operational value across their portfolio companies through artificial intelligence, software modernization, technology consolidation, and strategic talent deployment.The new practice brings together thinkbridge's core capabilities, thinkAI, thinkOne, and thinkTeam under a unified delivery model purpose-built for private equity sponsors and operating partners. At the center of the offering is a fund-level Center of Excellence (CoE) that enables firms to standardize technology strategy, prioritize portfolio companies based on value creation opportunities, define outcome-based deliverables, and drive consistent execution, governance, and reporting across the entire portfolio."Private equity firms are under increasing pressure to drive operational value creation during the hold period while navigating growing technology complexity," said Matt DeFrancesco, Head of Growth at thinkbridge. "Sponsors don't need another technology vendor. They need a partner that can execute consistently across multiple portfolio companies and tie every initiative back to operational and financial outcomes. That's exactly what our Private Equity Services Practice is designed to deliver."A Purpose-Built Approach to PE Value CreationThe thinkbridge Private Equity Services Practice is designed to support sponsors throughout the investment lifecycle from operational diligence, TSA Execution, and Day One readiness through modernizing business systems, transformation initiatives, and exit preparation.thinkAI: Operationalizing AI for Portfolio CompaniesthinkAI helps portfolio companies identify, prioritize, and deploy AI solutions that generate measurable business impact. From intelligent process automation and AI-enabled workflows to predictive analytics and AI-native product capabilities, thinkAI enables organizations to reduce manual effort, improve margins, accelerate decision-making, and create sustainable competitive advantages.Rather than focusing on experimentation, thinkAI emphasizes practical implementation, governance, and long-term scalability, ensuring AI investments translate into tangible business outcomes and enhanced enterprise value.thinkOne: Right-sized Solutions and Eliminating SaaS CostthinkOne provides an AI-native approach to application development, modernization, integration, and data. By consolidating fragmented technology stacks, unifying the data layer critical to deploying AI use cases, eliminating redundant software spend, and consolidating disparate systems, thinkOne helps portfolio companies lower operating costs while improving visibility and operational agility.Unlike off-the-shelf SaaS solutions that can create vendor dependency and limit flexibility, thinkOne delivers purpose-built solutions tailored to each organization's needs, giving portfolio companies ownership of their intellectual property and the freedom to evolve their technology without vendor lock-in. The result is a scalable, connected technology foundation that enables AI adoption, accelerates innovation, improves customer and employee experiences, and enhances enterprise value.thinkTeam: Flexible Access to High-Impact Technology TalentthinkTeam delivers experienced engineering, product, data, and technology leadership talent that can scale up or down based on portfolio company needs.Whether accelerating product development, modernizing legacy systems, filling critical skill gaps, or supporting strategic initiatives, thinkTeam provides portfolio companies with access to senior-caliber expertise without the fixed costs and hiring challenges associated with building large internal teams.The Center of Excellence: Portfolio-Scale Technology LeadershipA key differentiator of the offering is thinkbridge's Center of Excellence (CoE) model, which establishes a consistent operating framework for modernizing business system execution across an entire portfolio.Rather than approaching each company independently, the CoE creates actionable insights at the fund level by embedding shared governance, standardized processes, and repeatable best practices across portfolio assets.Through the CoE, sponsors gain:A consistent delivery framework that reduces execution risk and accelerates onboarding for new acquisitionsCross-portfolio visibility into technology investments, operational performance, and transformation initiativesReusable assets and playbooks that shorten implementation timelines and reduce redundant spendingStandardized governance models for AI, modernizing business systems, data management, and technology operationsExecutive-level reporting aligned to EBITDA impact, enabling operating partners and deal teams to track technology investments as value creation initiatives rather than cost centersThe result is a scalable technology operating model that helps sponsors maximize returns while reducing complexity across the portfolio.Built for the Private Equity Environmentthinkbridge brings extensive experience delivering mission-critical solutions across industries commonly represented in private equity portfolios, including manufacturing, automotive, distribution, retail, CPG, healthcare, financial services, and enterprise software.The company has successfully delivered complex e-commerce transformation initiatives, ERP, data modernization programs, and AI-driven solutions for organizations ranging from global enterprises to growth-stage businesses."We understand how PE-backed businesses operate, what management teams are accountable for, and how technology decisions ultimately influence valuation," said Matt DeFrancesco Head of Growth. "That combination of technical depth, operational focus, and private equity alignment is what makes this offering unique."AvailabilityThe thinkbridge Private Equity Services Practice is available immediately.Private equity sponsors, operating partners, and portfolio company leadership teams interested in exploring a portfolio-wide engagement or Center of Excellence partnership can learn more at www.thinkbridge.com About thinkbridgeWe help growing companies gain the technology sophistication and operational maturity of leading modern digital businesses. We differentiate ourselves by delivering exceptional quality at scale and speed through our thinkstack accelerators.For more information, visit www.thinkbridge.com

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