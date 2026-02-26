MSP Sales Revolution and thinkbridge Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI Monetization Blueprint for MSPs

Tiered model helps MSPs sell, deliver, and scale profitable AI services without building in-house engineering teams

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSP Sales Revolution, the leading enablement platform helping MSPs monetize emerging technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with thinkbridge, a global technology and AI engineering firm, to launch a tiered AI partner program designed to help MSPs succeed with AI faster, more confidently, and more profitably.As demand for AI, automation, and intelligent systems accelerates across SMB and mid-market organizations, the MSP landscape is rapidly evolving, with providers expected to move beyond traditional support models and into more strategic, outcome-driven roles. However, most lack the engineering capacity, delivery frameworks, and risk tolerance required to build and deploy AI-driven solutions at scale. The partnership builds on MSP Sales Revolution’s defined AI monetization framework, integrating thinkbridge’s engineering depth to create a structured, low-risk path from education to execution.“AI isn’t another product stack MSPs can add onto their existing services; it’s a fundamental shift in how they deliver value,” said Jennifer Bleam, CEO of MSP Sales Revolution. “We’ve built a clear framework that helps MSPs expand beyond traditional IT and into leading AI-driven business outcomes for their clients. With thinkbridge providing scalable engineering and execution, we’re defining what responsible, profitable AI monetization should look like in the MSP channel.”A Tiered Model Built for How MSPs Actually OperateThe partnership introduces a three-stage AI monetization pathway that allows MSPs to progress at their own pace (from education to recurring advisory revenue to advanced project execution) while gaining increasing access to AI expertise and fulfillment support.AI Monetization Launchpad (8-Week Cohort) - A structured education and sales enablement program that teaches MSPs how to confidently position, sell, and scope AI opportunities.Designed for MSPs early in their AI journey, the Launchpad provides clear positioning, discovery frameworks, and a repeatable sales process. thinkbridge is featured as a preferred AI fulfillment partner, offering:- Marketplace visibility and strategic positioning- Co-branded, white-labeled sales and QBR assets MSPs can use immediately- A live, ecosystem-wide AI training session focused on real-world use cases and execution pathsAI Partner Program - A recurring enablement model designed to support an MSP’s Virtual AI Officer-style advisory service and generate monthly recurring AI revenue.This tier equips MSPs to deliver structured, executive-level AI advisory through a monthly AI Executive Briefing. thinkbridge and MSP Sales Revolution co-create the content, allowing MSPs to:- Brand and deliver executive-ready AI insights to their customers- Support virtual AI Officer-style services- Create consistent touchpoints that surface real AI opportunities over timeAI Revenue Engine - An advanced growth layer that integrates structured pipeline support, advanced discovery, and fulfillment integration to help MSPs consistently close and deliver larger AI initiatives.For MSPs ready to accelerate AI project revenue, the Revenue Engine tier integrates thinkbridge’s foundational AI discovery and delivery capabilities directly into the program, including:- Access to AI opportunity identification tools and scripts- Discovery and QBR ride-alongs- Fulfillment support for resulting AI initiativesThis progression moves MSPs from education to enablement and execution, with thinkbridge acting as the delivery engine as complexity and deal size increase.Why This Partnership Matters“MSPs want an easy button for AI, but one that actually works,” said Paul Doggett, EVP of Partners & Technology at thinkbridge. “MSP Sales Revolution has built the go-to platform for helping MSPs sell AI. We bring the engineering depth, automation expertise, and delivery model that lets them fulfill those promises without hiring teams or taking on unnecessary risk.”Unlike traditional SaaS-heavy approaches, thinkbridge focuses on custom, outcome-driven AI and automation solutions tailored to SMB and mid-market needs, an approach well-suited to the MSP operating model.Together, MSP Sales Revolution and thinkbridge are giving MSPs a credible, scalable way to:- Sell AI with confidence- Deliver real outcomes for clients- Unlock new, high-margin revenue streams- Compete as strategic, AI-enabled service providersAbout MSP Sales RevolutionMSP Sales Revolution has defined the blueprint for how MSPs monetize AI. Through structured enablement programs, advisory positioning models, and a vetted partner ecosystem, the company equips MSPs to confidently lead AI conversations and deliver measurable business outcomes.Learn more: www.mspsalesrevolution.com About thinkbridgethinkbridge is a global technology and AI engineering firm that helps organizations modernize operations, build scalable software platforms, and deliver AI-enabled solutions. thinkbridge partners with MSPs to provide trusted execution, automation, and outcome-driven delivery models.Learn more: www.thinkbridge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.