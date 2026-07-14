Town of Dunn Garage Fire

July 14, 2026

Sheriff's Office

Madison, WI. July 14, 2026 – On Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 2:57 am, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from Oregon Police Department responded to 2220 USH 51 in the town of Dunn for a garage fire. Fire Personnel from McFarland, Oregon, and Stoughton assisted at the scene. The fire originated in the attached garage and moved to the house.

Upon arrival, there were no people inside the garage or house. The garage contained two vehicles. The garage and the vehicles are considered a total loss. No injuries were sustained and no animals harmed.

The total extent of the damage is unknown at this time, and the cause of fire remains under investigation.