Commercial building fire in the Central District

SEATTLE – At 3:33 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting a fire in a three-story commercial building in the 2700 block of E Madison St. of the Central District. Engine 34 arrived first on scene and repo...

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