Celebrating 40 Years of Composting, Community, and Change 

Forty years ago, Seattle found itself at a turning point. In the mid-1980s, local landfills were filling and closing rapidly, and the city needed fresh ideas to reduce waste and rethink how residents managed everyday materials. The spark for that change came from a collaborative effort between the city and a small group of passionate community members.

How a Grassroots Idea Became a Global Model

In 1985, volunteers with Seattle Tilth responded the City of Seattle’s request for proposals with a bold idea: train everyday residents to become composting experts who would, in turn, teach their neighbors how to manage waste responsibly. Inspired by the existing Master Gardener model, this new Master Composter program would empower volunteers to share hands-on composting skills and recycling knowledge throughout Seattle’s neighborhoods.

The Department of Engineering (now Seattle Public Utilities) embraced the idea, and in 1986, an inaugural class of about 30 volunteers learned the fundamentals of composting, then traveled across Seattle building compost piles, installing worm bins, and teaching residents how to turn yard waste into valuable soil.

This was the beginning of the world’s first Master Composter program. Its impact rippled outward quickly. Cities like Portland and New York adopted similar approaches, many relying directly on teaching materials created here in Seattle.

Growing With Seattle’s Changing Needs

Over the decades, the program evolved in step with the city. While composting remains a core focus, volunteers with what is now called the Master Composter/Sustainability Stewards (MC/SS) Program also learn about:

Reducing recycling contamination

Keeping food waste out of the landfill

Preventing waste by reducing single-use plastics

Stormwater management and soil health

Broader sustainability practices that support a low-waste lifestyle

Every year, SPU partners with Tilth Alliance to train a new cohort of about 30 volunteers who then engage thousands of residents. This community-led model has helped shape Seattle’s culture of conservation, creating a cycle where volunteers teach their neighbors and neighbors push the city toward more ambitious environmental goals.

Many of Seattle’s most beloved waste reduction resources trace their roots to these early volunteers. The compost hotline started through the program is today’s popular Garden Hotline, the manure composting at Woodland Park Zoo continues as Zoo Doo, and the MC/SS program remains a thriving citywide effort that welcomes volunteers from every neighborhood.

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

Today, Seattle is recognized as an international leader in composting, recycling, and waste prevention. The MC/SS program has been central to that success. Thanks to thousands of volunteers over four decades, Seattle’s commitment to resource conservation has grown stronger and more deeply woven into everyday life.

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of this innovative and impactful program, Seattle Public Utilities is honored to recognize the grassroots visionaries who started it all and the many volunteers who have kept it thriving. Their passion, creativity, and dedication helped transform a landfill crisis into a lasting culture of sustainability.

We’re grateful for every volunteer who has contributed to this work and excited to see where the next 40 years of community-powered environmental stewardship will take us.