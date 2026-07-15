Relion and Malco Launch Collaborative Project to Improve EV Fleet Charging Operations Across Québec

Marc-André Bellemare, President, Malco – Charging Solutions and Benoit Lacroix, Co-Founder and CEO, Relion

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Québec-based initiative supported by the provincial government to improve the reliability and day-to-day operations of EV charging infrastructure for fleets and charging operators. Relion and Malco – Charging Solutions have announced the launch of a collaborative innovation project focused on improving how EV charging infrastructure is operated and maintained across Québec.The project combines Relion’s purpose-built EV charging infrastructure Operations & Maintenance (O&M) platform with Malco’s engineering and field service expertise to deliver a more reliable operational model for multi-vendor charging environments.Addressing a Critical Challenge in EV Fleet OperationsAs fleet electrification accelerates, charging reliability has become a daily operational requirement. A failed overnight charging session can leave vehicles unavailable, disrupt routes, and force teams into reactive troubleshooting.At the same time, many operators still manage charging infrastructure through fragmented OEM systems, disconnected maintenance processes, and inconsistent diagnostics across multiple charger manufacturers.The Relion and Malco project addresses this challenge by bringing charger monitoring, diagnostics, issue management, maintenance coordination, and field operations together in a unified operational environment.A Software Platform Combined with Field ExpertiseRelion provides the operational software layer used to monitor charger performance, manage diagnostics, automate recovery workflows, and coordinate responses across charging networks.Malco provides engineering, commissioning, maintenance, and field execution expertise to help ensure reliable infrastructure performance in real-world environments.Together, the companies aim to simplify charging operations for fleets, municipalities, commercial charging operators, and infrastructure owners by helping teams:- Monitor chargers and charging sessions across multiple brands- Detect and resolve issues before they impact fleet readiness- Reduce operational noise through centralized diagnostics and alert management- Automate recovery for common charging interruptions- Coordinate maintenance activities through unified workflows- Improve operational visibility and reporting across charging sitesThe project is designed for multi-site, multi-vendor charging environments where uptime and operational readiness are critical.Built Around Fleet ReadinessThe initiative focuses on one operational outcome: making EV charging more predictable.For fleets, that means vehicles are charged and ready when routes begin. For operators and service teams, it means faster diagnostics, fewer disconnected systems, and more efficient maintenance operations.As charging infrastructure expands across Québec and North America, Relion and Malco believe the industry must move beyond charger deployment alone and focus on long-term operational performance.Quotes“Today, electrifying a site is no longer the main challenge. The real complexity lies in day-to-day operations and the on-the-ground realities faced by operators. The future now depends on practical software solutions tailored to real-world operations.”— Marc-André Bellemare, President, Malco – Charging Solutions“The next phase of EV infrastructure growth depends on operational maturity. Chargers need to be monitored, maintained, and supported through coordinated daily operations, especially in multi-vendor environments where complexity grows quickly. Together with Malco, we’re building an operational model designed around the realities of fleets and field teams, with the goal of delivering more dependable charging experiences.”— Benoit Lacroix, Co-Founder & CEO, RelionA Project Supported by the Government of QuébecThis project is made possible through $450,000 in financial support from the Government of Québec under the INNOV-R PME initiative of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, administered by the Ministère de l’Économie, de l’Innovation et de l’Énergie in collaboration with InnovÉÉ The program supports innovative research and development projects led by Québec SMEs that contribute to greenhouse gas reduction and accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon economy.About RelionRelion is a Canadian technology company specializing in end-to-end Operations & Maintenance (O&M) solutions for EV charging infrastructure. Designed for real-world operations, Relion’s platform consolidates charger data, diagnostics, and maintenance workflows into one system, enabling faster issue resolution, improved coordination between operators and service providers, and more reliable charging experiences. Trusted by fleets, CPOs, and municipalities, Relion provides the visibility and operational control needed to scale charging networks across North America.About Malco – Charging SolutionsMalco – Charging Solutions specializes in EV charging infrastructure engineering, deployment, commissioning, and maintenance services. Based in Québec, the company supports commercial, municipal, fleet, and public charging projects with a focus on operational quality, reliability, and customer service. By combining technical expertise with field execution, Malco helps customers deploy and operate charging infrastructure with confidence in long-term performance. malcoelectrique.com

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