Duda unveils new AI-powered Duda Academy to help pros launch better websites, faster

The Duda Academy Interface

Web professionals gain a 24/7 AI mentor and custom learning plans to conquer technical roadblocks immediately.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duda, the leading white label digital presence solution for agencies and SaaS platforms, today announced the launch of Duda Academy. This next-generation customer training platform is the evolution of Duda’s educational resources, specifically engineered to empower web builders to get their clients online faster and with greater precision.

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, Duda Academy addresses the primary challenge facing modern agencies and SaaS platforms: the need for rapid, scalable expertise. The platform introduces a first-of-its-kind AI tutor, a sophisticated learning assistant capable of generating custom learning plans tailored to each individual user’s skill level and goals. Beyond curriculum planning, the AI tutor provides real-time, personalized answers to learner questions, acting as a 24/7 mentor to help builders overcome technical roadblocks the moment they arise.

The transition from the previous training model to Duda Academy represents a shift toward more personalized, results-oriented education. By focusing on efficiency, the platform ensures that builders spend less time troubleshooting and more time delivering high-performing websites to their SMB clients.

"Duda Academy was built with intention. Someone new to Duda has different needs than someone who's been on the platform for years, yet both deserve resources that meet them where they're at," said Marianne Sheldon, Lead Learning Experience Designer at Duda. "If you're learning something for the first time, our courses will walk you through it step by step. If you're mid-project and just need a quick answer, the AI-powered tutoring can point you to exactly what you need. Just ask a question, solve a problem, then get back to building."

Duda Academy is the latest addition to Duda’s growing ecosystem of productivity-focused tools. It joins the Learn Panel, a contextual education hub located directly within the Duda Editor, and Duda Copilot, the platform’s conversational AI assistant. Together, these features create a seamless support network that allows builders to work with more confidence, productivity, and creative freedom.

About Duda

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale-all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co.

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