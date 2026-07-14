Road Rage Incident Escalates, Two Suspects Arrested

Stolen Firearm and Drugs Recovered

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported road rage incident where the suspect was later said to have pulled a gun. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and detained the adult male driver/suspect. They also contacted an adult female passenger, who was in the vehicle at the time of the road rage incident but had been dropped off before Deputies contacted the suspect. Through the investigation, Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a convicted felon (Murder 1st Degree in 2003), on several felony and misdemeanor charges. The female was arrested on unrelated charges established during a separate SVIU investigation.

On July 4, 2026, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the report of a male suspect driving a white Ford Escape who pulled a pistol on the victim during a road rage incident, near E. Montgomery Avenue and N. Pines Road, in Spokane Valley.

The victim described the male suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Travis M. Lang, as a white male, approximately 35-45 years old, thin build, long blonde hair, wearing a white shirt, and driving a white Ford Escape bearing an Idaho license plate.

A Deputy observed the Escape at N. Pines Road and E. Broadway Avenue and noted that the driver matched the suspect’s description. He turned around, pulled in behind the car, and confirmed the license plate.

The Deputy, in his fully marked patrol car, initiated a traffic stop on E. Broadway Avenue at N. McDonald Road. Instead of stopping as required by law, Lang continued at slow speed and turned south onto N. McDonald Road. He continued driving slowly until another patrol car pulled in front of him, causing him to stop. Deputies safely detained Lang, who followed directions.

As Lang was being detained, an adult female, later identified as 37-year-old Sarah G. Dodge, called Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) and stated she was a passenger in the Escape during the incident. Additional Deputies contacted her in the parking lot of a business located in the 800 block of N. Pines Road and detained her.

Information gathered during the investigation indicates that Dodge was a passenger in the Ford Escape and Lang was driving when the road rage incident occurred. The victim was driving behind Lang when Lang suddenly slammed on his brakes, almost causing the victim to crash into the back of the car. Afterward, Lang pulled into a business parking lot in the 2100 block of N. Pines Road.

The victim followed, got out of his car, and approached the Escape. Lang became agitated and aggressive toward the victim, who observed Lang remove something from his lap and watched him make a cocking motion. He explained that he has experience with firearms and heard the distinct sound of a pistol being cocked. Afraid for his safety/life, the victim returned to his car, drove away, and called law enforcement.

Lang also drove away, leaving southbound on N. Pines Road.

Later, Deputies who were with Dodge found a loaded pistol that had been discarded in a nearby dumpster. A check of the serial number showed it had been reported as stolen during a December 2025 vehicle prowling in the City of Spokane. They also located and seized a bag that contained suspected drugs/paraphernalia hidden in some bushes.

A check of Lang’s criminal history showed he was convicted of Murder 1st Degree in September of 2003, and as a convicted felon, he is unable to possess firearms legally.

At the conclusion of this incident, Deputies arrested Dodge for multiple unrelated charges stemming from a separate Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) investigation.

Lang was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, and Intimidation with a Weapon.

Dodge was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail on unrelated SVIU charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft 2nd Degree, Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st Degree.

Deputies later recovered approximately 3.8 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 5.0 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, an empty pistol magazine, and a pistol holster from the seized bag and the Ford Escape after they obtained search warrants.

Dodge remains in jail with her total case bond set at $10,000.

Lang remains in jail with his total case bond set at $75,000.

This remains an active investigation, and additional charges are possible.



