WHY FLORIDA SUPREME COURT GOT IT RIGHT ON AI CERTIFICATIONS

The Supreme Court of Florida recently issued Administrative Order No. AOSC26-12, which supersedes local administrative orders by state trial courts that required lawyers to disclose the use of generative artificial intelligence in court filings and certify the accuracy of AI-assisted work product.

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