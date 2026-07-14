Richmond District Traffic Alert: Maintenance work begins tonight on Benjamin Harrison Bridge

RICHMOND – Drivers should expect alternating lane closures on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge starting tonight, July 14, at 9:30 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. on July 15 for a barrier gate replacement. Work will also require intermittent 20-minute bridge closures beginning at midnight.

Drivers should proceed with caution through work zones and adhere to directions given by crews. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The public can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.