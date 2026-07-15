Narrativa and VMD Sciences Partner to Support Veterinarians with Global Regulatory Documentation Utilizing Agentic AI

Narrativa Agentic AI VMD Sciences

The partnership combines veterinary regulatory expertise with agentic AI to accelerate documentation, improve quality and streamline regulatory submissions.

Finding an AI solution that empowers our team with the tools necessary to generate highly regulated veterinary documentation...is a significant advancement of our mission.” — Jeff Oliva, VMD Sciences Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narrativa has partnered with VMD Sciences (VMDS) to implement an AI-driven solution for the automated generation of veterinary regulatory documentation required for compliant importation of global veterinary treatments across multiple countries and languages. This collaboration highlights how advanced AI can transform complex scientific and regulatory workflows, improving efficiency, consistency, and compliance with country-specific regulations to support veterinary professionals.Tackling complexity and addressing critical needs in veterinary regulatory documentation:Veterinarians seeking access to treatments approved in other countries to address unmet medical needs in their patients are required to comply with country-specific regulatory pathways for safety and security. Preparing the specialized regulatory documentation required to import these treatments is often perceived as an insurmountable barrier for most veterinarians.Teams who support the importation process face challenges such as:● Generating multiple document templates across multiple global importation pathways and cases● Managing complex data from patient records, clinical justifications, and global product information● Handling multilingual content requirements for international coordination● Reducing the time and resources needed to support timely access to treatmentsVMDS, the leader in Veterinary Managed Access Programs, provides veterinarians who sought a solution capable of addressing these challenges with the regulatory guidance needed to support importation while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, compliance, and quality.An agentic AI platform built for scalable document generation:Narrativa will deploy its proprietary agentic AI platform to automate the generation of veterinary regulatory documentation required for multiple countries and languages.The platform enables:● Automated creation of regulatory documentation tailored to different importation regulations and requirements● Support for multiple languages within the same workflow● Consistent use of structured data across documents● Faster drafting cycles with reduced manual effortThis approach allows teams to move from manual document creation to a more efficient, AI-assisted workflow enabling human oversight and quality control.While automation is central to the solution, human validation remains critical. The platform is designed to support:● Generation of multiple drafts for each regulatory document● Internal review processes for quality assurance● Validation workflows before final document completionThis ensures that outputs meet the required regulatory standards while benefiting from increased speed, accuracy, and consistency.“Finding an AI solution that empowers our team with the tools necessary to generate highly regulated veterinary documentation with the highest data accuracy to support veterinarians in accessing global treatments more efficiently is a significant advancement of our mission,” said Jeff Oliva, VMD Sciences Founder and CEO.Improving efficiency and data accuracy with AI by combining structured data with advanced natural language generation, Narrativa’s platform helps reduce errors and improve alignment across documents.Key benefits include:● Increased data accuracy across regulatory documentation● Reduced time and resources required to prepare accurate importation documents● Support for veterinarians seeking timely access to global treatment options● Greater scalability for growing documentation needs“Behind every veterinary importation request are animals that depend on our ability to understand and act on data with precision and care,” said Jennifer Bittinger, President at Narrativa. “By applying AI to veterinary regulatory document generation, we are helping teams reduce manual work and focus more on what truly matters: improving animal health and supporting the science that protects them.”###About NarrativaNarrativa is a company with more than 10 years of experience supporting life sciences organizations in automating regulatory documentation at scale through agentic AI. Its proprietary platform, NarrativaNavigator, enables the generation of complex, high-volume documentation in regulated environments while ensuring speed, accuracy, consistency, and compliance. For more information, go to www.narrativa.com About VMD SciencesVMD Sciences supports veterinarians in accessing innovative global treatments through established regulatory pathways. Through its Veterinary Managed Access Programs (VMAPs) and Global Export Pharmacy, the organization expands access to approved medicines, vaccines, and other critical therapies for veterinarians worldwide. VMD Sciences provides expertise in preparing necessary veterinary regulatory documentation, helping bridge gaps where approved options may not meet patient needs. With a focus on scientific rigor and compliance, VMD Sciences works to make regulatory processes more efficient so veterinarians can provide the best possible care. For more information, visit https://www.vmdsciences.com/

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