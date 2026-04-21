Narrativa partners with UCLA Bruins for Business Health to support future healthcare leaders

Narrativa Agentic AI UCLA Bruins for Business Health student group Narrativa President, Jennifer Bittinger, shared about AI innovation in life sciences at a UCLA BBH workshop in which the partnership began.

As an A.I. Leader, Narrativa partners with UCLA Bruins for Business Health to empower the university students with greater A.I. knowledge for the future

BBH is excited about this partnership and proud to help cultivate an environment that advances technology in the life sciences.” — Avantika Aggarwal, UCLA Bruins for Business Health President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narrativa is proud to announce a new collaboration with UCLA ’s Bruins for Business Health, strengthening a shared commitment to innovation in healthcare and the life sciences industry. As part of this partnership, Narrativa will support the student organization’s initiatives and welcome seven UCLA students as interns this year.At the heart of this collaboration is a common focus: improving how healthcare knowledge is created, shared, and understood, and empowering the next generation with the most advanced AI knowledge and skills. Bruins for Business Health (BBH) brings together students passionate about the business side of healthcare and life sciences. Narrativa, a global leader in agentic AI content automation, has more than 10 years of experience supporting life sciences organizations in automating regulatory documentation at scale. Together, both organizations believe that meaningful progress in healthcare comes from continuous learning between emerging talent and industry innovators.Through this partnership, seven UCLA students will join Narrativa as interns, gaining hands-on experience in AI-powered content generation, strategic communication, and digital innovation. They will work alongside international teams, shadowing the AI experts of the Narrativa team as they continue to provide the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for life sciences clients around the world.“We are especially excited to welcome these students from Bruins for Business Health into our team,” said Jennifer Bittinger, President at Narrativa. “They are not only here to learn. They will actively contribute to projects at the intersection of AI and life sciences. Supporting these students and welcoming them into our team reflects our belief that technology and healthcare must move forward together and we must empower the younger generations to become the innovative, ethical leaders we need for the future.”“Given AI’s potential to streamline healthcare operations and enhance patient care, BBH is excited about this partnership and proud to help cultivate an environment that advances technology in the life sciences,” said UCLA Bruins for Business Health President, Avantika Aggarwal.For Bruins for Business Health, the partnership offers students direct exposure to how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of communication and regulatory writing automation in health-related industries. For Narrativa, it is an opportunity to support emerging talent that understands both the human and business dimensions of healthcare and clinical trials.This collaboration reflects a broader vision: connecting academic talent with real-world innovation, and reinforcing the role of technology in strengthening healthcare communication and drug discovery worldwide.###About NarrativaNarrativa is a company with more than 10 years of experience supporting life sciences organizations in automating regulatory documentation at scale through agentic AI. Its proprietary platform, NarrativaNavigator, enables the generation of complex, high-volume documentation in regulated environments while ensuring speed, accuracy, consistency, and compliance. For more information, go to www.narrativa.com About Bruins for Business HealthBruins for Business Health is a student organization at the University of California, Los Angeles, dedicated to exploring the intersection of business and healthcare. The group provides students with professional development, networking opportunities, and exposure to leaders across the healthcare ecosystem. Established in 2019, Bruins for Business Health started with a mission to bring more business healthcare-oriented resources to UCLA. Today, they have a tight-knit community of students who are interested in this unique yet robust industry. For more information, go to https://bruinsbusinesshealth.wixsite.com/home . Instagram: @bruinsbusinesshealth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.