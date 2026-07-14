The Monroe County Commission is proudly seeking dedicated individuals passionate about historic preservation to serve on the Monroe County Historical Landmark Commission.

This vital commission plays a central role in safeguarding Monroe County’s rich and storied heritage — from its early settlement roots and Appalachian traditions to its significant contributions to local, state, and national history. By identifying, documenting, and designating historic properties, the commission helps preserve the architectural, cultural, and historical treasures that define our community’s unique identity. Through education, recognition, and strategic promotion, members work to highlight these resources’ value while fostering their responsible economic and educational use for the benefit of all Monroe County citizens.

Serving as a volunteer member offers a meaningful opportunity to shape the future of historic preservation in our county. The commission typically meets once per quarter.

If you are committed to protecting Monroe County’s irreplaceable history and wish to contribute your time and expertise, we invite you to apply. Please submit your name, contact information, and a brief statement of interest to County Clerk Jeremy Meadows at [email protected].

We look forward to welcoming new voices dedicated to honoring and preserving our shared legacy.