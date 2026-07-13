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Job Position Opening

Back to News Posted 07/13/26

Job Position Opening

Two Deputy positions are open in the Circuit Clerks Office and we will be hiring immediately. Please bring all Resumes to the Monroe County Circuit Clerks Office. The duties of a Deputy Clerk are, and not limited too.    Deputies are a Critical support role responsible for accurately processing court records, managing legal documents, and serving as a key liaison between the public and the court system for both Circuit and Family Courts, Deputies are Record Keepers, Help with Jury Management, Financial Administration and more. These positions are truly an integral part of the court team. We will be taking Resumes until the end of July, or until the positions are filled.

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Job Position Opening

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