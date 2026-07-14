Cochran, Grasse, Mussman to Hold Legislative Town Hall

DES PLAINES, Ill. — State Rep. Justin Cochran, D-Des Plaines, is partnering with fellow state Reps. Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights, and Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, to host a legislative town hall, on Tuesday, July 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the GEN Center, located at 52 E. Northwest Highway, in Des Plaines.

“With our legislative season finally at an end, I’m looking forward to sharing the progress we’ve made over the past several months,” said Grasse. “At our town hall, we’ll discuss important legislative advances surrounding the affordability crisis, supportive measures for vulnerable communities and this year’s budget. We’re also excited to hear from our community members to answer questions and field any concerns.”

“We made lots of progress in Springfield this year, from AI regulation to food assistance to strengthened education,” Mussman said. “Town halls are great events; opening a dialogue between myself and my community is so important. This will be a great opportunity to explain legislation we passed this year, and hear your ideas for bills I should introduce in the future.”

“I’m looking forward to answering questions and showing our community what we accomplished for them this year,” Cochran said. “We’ve delivered on affordability, consumer protection, transparency, healthcare access and public safety. If you’d like to know more, I hope to see you there.”