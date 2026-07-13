REP. DARIUS K. KILA APPOINTED TO CITY'S END LANDFILLS TASK FORCE

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura has appointed Representative Darius K. Kila to serve on the City & County of Honolulu's Ends Landfills Task Force, effective June 25, 2026, pursuant to the Honolulu City Council Resolution 26-7 .

The task force was established in May 2026 to evaluate the feasibility, costs, and implementation strategies for ending Honolulu's reliance on landfills while ensuring the protection of public health, the environment, fiscal responsibility, and workforce stability.

"I appreciate the leadership of City Councilmember Andria Tupola in establishing the Ends Landfills Task Force as we continue the important conversation surrounding the planned closure of the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in 2028," said Representative Darius K. Kila (D-44, Honokai Hale, Nānākuli and Mā'ili). "This appointment provides the opportunity to advocate for the needs and concerns of my community while working alongside stakeholders to identify long-term solutions."

"Our shared goal is to reach consensus on practical pathways to reduce and eventually eliminate landfill dependency in Hawaiʻi," Kila added. "Landfills place a significant burden on neighboring communities, and pose environmental and public health risks, which highlight the need to transition toward a more sustainable and resilient waste management system in our state."

The Ends Landfills Task Force brings together representatives from the Honolulu City Council, the Mayor's Office, City departments, the Board of Water Supply, the waste management and recycling industries, labor, state government and the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, along with additional subject-matter experts and community stakeholders as needed to support its work.