Kāneʻohe, Hawaiʻi – Representatives Lisa Kitagawa and Scot Z. Matayoshi invite the community to support local keiki by participating in the Sixth Annual Castle Complex School Supply Drive. Residents can donate school supplies to help students prepare for the upcoming school year by dropping off donations on July 11 and 12 at Windward Mall.

The drive is organized in partnership with the Castle Alumni/Community Association, Windward Mall, and other Kāne‘ohe community organizations to collect monetary donations and essential school supplies, such as pencils, erasers, crayons, markers, composition books, folders, backpacks, and slippers, for keiki in need.

"This annual community effort delivers support to our families who may not be able to afford all of the school supplies their children need for the upcoming school year. We also recognize the financial challenges teachers face when they use their own resources to provide supplies for their classrooms," said Representative Lisa Kitagawa (D-48 Kāne‘ohe, ‘Āhuimanu, Kahalu‘u, Waiāhole, Ka‘a‘awa). "We are grateful for the generosity of our community partners in helping our keiki succeed in the classroom."

"This school supply drive continues to provide meaningful support for students, teachers and schools throughout the Castle Complex school district. As a former teacher who has spent my own personal money on school supplies for my students, I know how much of a help this is for teachers. The overwhelming community response and lasting impact of this annual effort is rewarding," said Representative Scot Z. Matayoshi (D-49, Kāne‘ohe, Maunawili).

WHAT: Sixth Annual Castle Complex School Supply Drive

WHEN: Saturday, July 11, 2026

WHERE: Windward Mall Center Court

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy, Kāneʻohe, HI 96744

Volunteers will be on hand at the mall, near the food court, to accept donations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which schools does this donation drive support?

The school supply drive benefits students, teachers, and schools in the Castle Complex school district (Castle High School and its feeder schools). The ten schools include:

· ‘Āhuimanu Elementary School

· Benjamin Parker Elementary School

· He‘eia Elementary School

· Kahalu‘u Elementary School

· Kāne‘ohe Elementary School

· Kapunahala Elementary School

· Pū‘ōhala Elementary School

· Waiāhole Elementary School

· King Intermediate School

· Castle High School

When and where can I drop off my donation?

We will have a table staffed with volunteers inside Windward Mall, near the food court, on the following dates/times:

Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m . to 6:00 p.m.

If you are unable to drop off your donation during these dates/times, please contact Rep. Kitagawa's office to arrange for other options.

What types of school supplies are you looking for?

We will gladly accept all school-related supplies, however, here is a list of frequently requested school supplies:

· Backpack/School Bag

· Pencil Sharpener

· Pens (Red, Blue, and Black)

· Erasers (Large White)

· Colored Pencils

· Markers (Broad and Fine Tip)

· Dry Erase Markers

· Permanent Markers/Sharpie (Fine and Extra Fine Tip)

· Composition Books (Primary, Wide, and College Ruled)

· Folder Paper (Wide and College Ruled)

· Folders/Portfolios (with 2 pockets)

· 3 Ring Binders (1 inch and 1 ½ inch)

· Zippered Pencil/Supply Pouch (for 3 Ring Binders)

· Glue (Liquid and Stick)

· Headphones (Wired)

· Slippers (for elementary – high school aged students)

· Hand Sanitizers

· Disinfectant Wipes

If I am unable to donate physical school supplies, but want to provide a monetary donation, where can I do that?

Is my donation tax-deductible?

The Castle Alumni/Community Association is recognized as a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to organizations with 501(c)(3) status may be tax deductible. Please consult your tax professional to determine deductibility.