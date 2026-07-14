Cyber Threat Intelligence Expert Keith Wojcieszek Joins Prescient

Wojcieszek brings extensive experience with the U.S. Secret Service and private sector to Prescient's CTI, DFIR, and Cyber Advisory teams.

We’re incredibly excited to have Keith join and look forward to expanding our presence in the Washington, D.C. market.” — President & CEO Jack McKenna

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prescient is proud to announce that Keith Wojcieszek has joined the firm as a Managing Director & Head of Prescient’s Washington D.C. Office. His expertise reflects Prescient’s commitment to delivering best-in-class service at the intersection of cybersecurity, corporate security, and complex disputes. He joins Prescient from FTI Consulting, where he served as a Senior Managing Director and a leader of the firm's cyber threat intelligence capabilities. He will work closely with President & CEO Jack McKenna, Chief Strategy Officer Stefanie Drysdale, and Head of DFIR Chad Rager as the firm continues to invest in cutting-edge technology and multi-disciplinary expertise to support its global client base.Keith is a natural fit for Prescient's culture and is widely recognized for his command of both the technical and strategic sides of cyber and physical security risk. He has guided clients through matters ranging from stolen intellectual property and breached data, to network intrusions, account and payment fraud, digital executive protection, and insider wrongdoing—turning complex technical findings into clear guidance for legal counsel and senior leadership. Keith also brings to Prescient extensive experience as an expert witness, especially related to data breach litigation matters.“Keith is a professional in every sense of the word, in addition to being one of the leading experts on threat intelligence and cyber investigations,” said President & CEO Jack McKenna. “We’re incredibly excited to have him join and look forward to expanding our presence in the Washington, D.C. market.”He joined the U.S. Secret Service in 2002 and rose to head of its Cyber Intelligence Section within the Criminal Investigation Division, where he directed the agency's nationwide effort to counter cyber threats aimed at the country's financial systems. Under Keith’s leadership, a number of these cases resulted in the apprehension of highly sophisticated cyber criminals who collectively were responsible for causing over $1 billion in financial losses. From 2012 to 2016, he served with the Presidential Protection Division, overseeing on-the-ground security for protective assignments and developing the physical-security and emergency-response protocols used to safeguard the President, Vice President, Homeland Security Advisor to Terrorism, and other senior officials.Keith’s unique blend of frontline government service and private sector experience makes him well suited to help expand and enhance Prescient's work in cybersecurity, corporate security, and disputes.Prescient is a tech-enabled intelligence, investigation, and risk advisory firm based in Chicago, IL. Our teams help multinational corporations, law firms, investors, and private clients mitigate risk and discover actionable intelligence using next generation technology and tradecraft. Our team supports clients around the world from offices in the United States and Europe.For more information about Prescient, please reach out to info@prescient.com

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