Testifying Cyber Expert & DFIR Professional Michael D’Angelo Joins Prescient

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prescient is proud to announce that Michael D’Angelo has joined the firm in its New York City office, where he will support our Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR), Cyber Advisory, and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) teams. He joins Prescient from Control Risks where he served as a Principal in the Discovery + Data Insights Practice and led the Americas DFIR team. Michael also served as the lead investigator and testifying expert in the Americas for DFIR matters. He will work closely with Managing Director and Head of DFIR, Chad Rager, as well as the Prescient leadership team as the firm invests in modern technology and unparallelled expertise to support its global client base.Michael is a natural fit for Prescient’s culture, as he has operated across multiple disciplines in his career including computer forensics, eDiscovery, CFIUS, breach litigation, and proactive cybersecurity consulting. His experience will allow our team to better support enterprise clients and their counsel as they face increasingly sophisticated and ever evolving digital threats. Michael’s joining the firm further cements Prescient’s presence as a leading provider of cutting-edge OSINT, Dark Web, and Forensic Investigation services.Michael commented: “Prescient is well positioned to be a leader in DFIR and next-generation cyber investigations. I'm excited to join the firm and help build DFIR and Cyber Advisory practices that combine technical rigor, operational discipline, and a strong understanding of client and legal needs."Michael’s career highlights include extensive testimony at the state and federal level on issues ranging from theft of intellectual property, insufficient cybersecurity controls, and data breaches, among others. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor and Lecturer at Pace University, Baruch College, and CUNY New York City College of Technology. Prior to Control Risks, he held various investigative and cybersecurity roles in New York City and served as a Lead Investigator with the Manhattan District Attoreny’s Office.Prescient is a tech-enabled digital intelligence, investigation, and risk advisory firm based in Chicago, IL. Our teams help multinational corporations, law firms, investors, and private clients mitigate risk and discover actionable intelligence using next generation technology and tradecraft. Our team supports clients around the world from offices in the United States and Europe.For more information about Prescient, please reach out to info@prescient.com

