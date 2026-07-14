First Statewide Moratorium on Data Centers

This year, the Governor’s Safe by Design Act was implemented in the FY27 State Budget. Safe by Design ensures that parental controls for kids are set at the highest protections on common social and gaming platforms, which means that non-connections above the age of 18 cannot privately communicate with kids, view their full profile, or tag them in content. Location settings will also be turned off by default, and children under 13 must receive parental approval for new connections. It also disables certain AI chatbot features on online platforms for kids and parents must be able to set limits on children’s financial transactions on online gaming platforms and view their child’s transaction history. While many of these platforms have increased their security features for kids, in New York it is now the law, and cannot be relaxed by these platforms over time.

Additionally, Governor Hochul is creating a first-of-its kind Office of Digital Innovation, Governance, Integrity, and Trust (DIGIT). DIGIT will serve as a central, authoritative body for digital safety and technological governance, devising new approaches and ensuring consistent enforcement to keep New Yorkers safe online; while protecting New York’s position as a state that values and invests in cutting edge innovation. The DIGIT Office will first focus on regulating large frontier AI developers, enabling greater transparency into their safety measures and establishing a reporting mechanism for developers to report critical safety incidents.

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “Technology should make our lives better, not pollute our water, strain our energy grid, or drive up our utility bills. As the sponsor of the Responsible Data Center Development Act, I have heard from New Yorkers across our state who are concerned about what the rise in large data centers might mean for their communities. With this Executive Order, Governor Hochul is protecting everyday New Yorkers with a first in the nation moratorium on new large data centers. By giving our State time to plan, we can ensure that development and innovation do not come at the expense of all of us. Thank you to the Governor for her leadership, and thank you to the coalition of environmental justice advocates who have worked tirelessly to put New Yorkers and our environment first.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “In the weeks since the Assembly and Senate both passed the Responsible Data Center Development Act at the end of the legislative session, New Yorkers across the state have spoken up in support of a data center moratorium. They want a pause in the building of large scale data centers — to better understand their impacts on our natural resources, our communities and our energy costs. They want protections and they want us to learn from the experiences of other states. Governor Hochul's executive order, including a year-long moratorium, is a timely and important first step in addressing these concerns. I look forward to working with the Governor, her team and Senator Gonzalez to ensure the priorities of New Yorkers are addressed.”