Rep. Maddock blasts Whitmer administration over $500K influencer spending
Rep. Maddock blasts Whitmer administration over $500K influencer spending
State Rep. Matt Maddock, vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after a Detroit News report revealed that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) spent more than $500,000 in taxpayer dollars paying 54 social media influencers to promote Michigan.
“Whitmer had to bribe influencers to say nice things about Michigan. I wonder how much she paid these people to say she’s competent.”
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