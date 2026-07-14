Rep. Maddock blasts Whitmer administration over $500K influencer spending

State Rep. Matt Maddock, vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after a Detroit News report revealed that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) spent more than $500,000 in taxpayer dollars paying 54 social media influencers to promote Michigan.

“Whitmer had to bribe influencers to say nice things about Michigan. I wonder how much she paid these people to say she’s competent.”