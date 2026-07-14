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Colombia Flag Raising Ceremony

Join us for the Colombia Flag Raising Ceremony!

📅 Monday, July 20, 2026
🕓 4:00 PM
📍 City Hall Council Chamber

The City of Pawtucket invites you to celebrate Colombian Independence at our Colombian Flag Raising Ceremony. Come honor Colombia’s history, culture, and traditions while recognizing the strong ties and contributions of the Colombian community. All are welcome to join this community celebration.

 

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Colombia Flag Raising Ceremony

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