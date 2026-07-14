E&A Act Updated; Effective July 17, 2026

Following the passage of LB 1212, which takes effect on July 17, 2026, two important changes will be made to the Nebraska Engineers and Architects Act (E&A Act):

First, the statute that governs the placement of a licensee’s signature and date of application in connection with their seal will be modified. Neb. Rev. Stat. § 81-3437.01(2) will be revised to read, “Whenever the seal is applied, the licensee's signature and the date of the seal's application shall be placed across or adjacent to the seal in a manner that does not obscure the licensee's name or the license number on the seal.”

Second, the statutes requiring board approval for those wishing to sit for the NCEES Principles and Practice of Engineering (PE) Exam are removed in N.R.S. § 81-3451 Sections (2)(a) and (b). As a result, PE Exam applicants will no longer apply to the Board to be eligible to sit for the exam.

Examinees who meet exam and education requirements are automatically approved when they register with NCEES. An automatic approval requires two verifications: passage of the NCEES Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam and a transcript showing that they have graduated from an EAC/ABET-accredited program.