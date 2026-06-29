Individual License Numbers Removed from Licensee Lookup

To help protect the integrity of the engineering and architectural professions and reduce the potential for fraudulent activity, architect and professional engineer license numbers have been removed from the Licensee Lookup feature on the Board’s website. This decision was made in response to an increase in the unauthorized and fraudulent use of professional seals, particularly through online freelance marketplaces and other unauthorized channels.

In some cases, publicly available license information has been used to create or misuse professional seals belonging to licensed architects and professional engineers. Because a professional seal signifies responsibility for work affecting the public’s health, safety, and welfare, protecting this information is an important step in preventing misuse and maintaining confidence in the professions. For additional information, view the Board’s press release regarding the increase in fraudulent seal use.

Certificate of Authorization and Temporary Permit license numbers will continue to be displayed through the Licensee Lookup feature.