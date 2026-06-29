Individual License Numbers Removed from Licensee Lookup
To help protect the integrity of the engineering and architectural professions and reduce the potential for fraudulent activity, architect and professional engineer license numbers have been removed from the Licensee Lookup feature on the Board’s website. This decision was made in response to an increase in the unauthorized and fraudulent use of professional seals, particularly through online freelance marketplaces and other unauthorized channels.
In some cases, publicly available license information has been used to create or misuse professional seals belonging to licensed architects and professional engineers. Because a professional seal signifies responsibility for work affecting the public’s health, safety, and welfare, protecting this information is an important step in preventing misuse and maintaining confidence in the professions. For additional information, view the Board’s press release regarding the increase in fraudulent seal use.
Certificate of Authorization and Temporary Permit license numbers will continue to be displayed through the Licensee Lookup feature.
The Board remains committed to providing transparent licensure information while also protecting licensees and the public from fraudulent activity. Individuals who need to verify an architect’s or professional engineer’s license number may contact the Board at nbea.office@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2021. Board staff will continue to assist with license verification requests as needed.
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