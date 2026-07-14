Hamilton County legislators highlight new state laws now in effect

STATEHOUSE (July 14, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws that took effect this July. These new laws will help improve childcare access, strengthen protections for Hoosier children, empower foster youth, support Hoosier farmers and small businesses and reduce energy costs.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said a new law will increase access to childcare by expanding the state’s employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Access to affordable, reliable childcare is an issue for families and our workforce," Huston said. "This new law encourages the business community to innovate, engage and offer care options to their employees."

House Enrolled Act 1408: Bolstering Social Media Protections

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) said this new law establishes safeguards for adolescents on social media by requiring parental consent, giving parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricting certain addictive or harmful features.

"Parents deserve greater confidence that their children are protected online," Jeter said. "This new law strengthens safeguards for minors on social media and helps ensure these platforms take greater responsibility for creating a safe digital environment for young Hoosiers."

Senate Enrolled Act 15: Empowering Foster Youth

State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) said a new law he sponsored which passed the House unanimously, codifies a ‘Foster Youth Bill of Rights’ aimed to clearly outline the rights and responsibilities of foster children, improving transparency and communication within the foster care system and empowering foster youth.

"Every child in foster care deserves to know they are valued, supported and treated with dignity," Lopez said. "By codifying a Foster Youth Bill of Rights we're ensuring foster youth have clear protections and empowering them with the resources and respect they deserve."

House Enrolled Act 1002: Reducing Energy Costs

State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville) said a new law she authored prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and improving services for Hoosier ratepayers. It expands the use of levelized billing plans for low-income customers to ensure more consistent monthly payments and adds additional protections for Hoosiers.

"This new law puts Hoosier families first by working to lower energy costs, hold utilities accountable and expand flexible billing options for low-income customers," Shonkwiler said. "By prioritizing ratepayers, we're helping ensure greater affordability, stronger protections and more reliable service."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) said a new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"As lawmakers, we should be removing unnecessary barriers instead of creating them," Smith said. "This new law gives farmers and small businesses more flexibility to serve their communities, expand their operations and provide consumers with greater access to fresh, locally produced food."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) represents House District 39,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville) represents House District 29,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) represents House District 24,

which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

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