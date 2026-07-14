Boone County legislators highlight new state laws now in effect

STATEHOUSE (July 14, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws that took effect this July. These new laws will help improve childcare access, cut taxes for working Hoosiers and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) said a new law she authored will increase access to childcare by expanding the state’s employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Affordable, reliable childcare is essential for working Hoosier families and a strong workforce," Cash said. "By expanding access, we're encouraging more businesses to invest in childcare solutions that help parents stay in the workforce while ensuring their children get quality care."

House Enrolled Act 1303: Strengthening Indiana's Alert System

To improve public safety and protect Hoosiers, a new law adds a “high-risk missing person” to Indiana's alert systems, allowing law enforcement to act more quickly and with greater coordination in cases involving heightened safety concerns.

Senate Enrolled Act 243: Cutting Taxes for Working Hoosiers

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said a new law he sponsored aligns with federal legislation to deliver tax cuts for hardworking Hoosiers. Under the measure, Hoosiers can deduct qualifying tips and overtime pay from their state taxable income for 2026.

"Hoosiers work hard to earn an honest living," said Thompson, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. "This law ensures they can keep more of their money and use it as they see fit."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) said a new law he authored prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"As lawmakers, we should be removing unnecessary barriers instead of creating them," Smith said. "This new law gives farmers and small businesses more flexibility to serve their communities, expand their operations and provide consumers with greater access to fresh, locally produced food."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) represents House District 24,

which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

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State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.