HealthLink Dimensions Renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification for a Second Year

Independent assurance that the healthcare provider data behind clients’ campaigns is managed to rigorous, verified privacy standards.

Renewing this certification is how we show our clients, year after year, that the data they rely on is handled the right way, with the lowest risk and the best results.” — Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions today announced it has successfully recertified under TrustArc's TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification. First earned in 2025, the certification requires passing TrustArc's rigorous audit process again each year, confirming the company's privacy and data governance practices continue to meet the program's demanding standards for a second consecutive year.Across the healthcare data industry, privacy and compliance are often handled quietly and seldom opened to outside review. HealthLink Dimensions takes a more transparent approach. The company treats independent validation as a standard worth meeting openly, so the clients and partners who depend on its data can rely on verified practices rather than assurances alone.HealthLink Dimensions’ practices remain aligned with the TrustArc Privacy & Data Governance Framework , a comprehensive set of standards drawn from major global privacy laws and regulations. TrustArc certifications are managed by TRUSTe LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrustArc.The Recertification ProcessTo recertify, HealthLink Dimensions completed TrustArc’s assessment of its privacy policies, procedures, and governance controls, confirming they remain in place and effective. The certification also gives clients access to independent dispute resolution and privacy guidance.Continued Trust Through Independent Validation“Privacy and compliance are areas our industry doesn’t always talk about openly, and we are proud to take the opposite approach,” said Amar Duggasani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HealthLink Dimensions. “Renewing this certification is how we show our clients, year after year, that the data they rely on is handled the right way, with the lowest risk and the best results.”“By renewing its TRUSTe certification, HealthLink Dimensions is holding its privacy program to a high standard and backing it with independent verification,” said Noël Luke, Chief Assurance Officer of TrustArc. “That kind of transparency is what builds lasting trust with customers and partners.”About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions provides healthcare provider data, data management, and multichannel engagement solutions for life sciences, health systems, payers, and agencies. Our continuously verified data and full-service campaign execution help clients reach, engage, and measure the impact of their outreach to healthcare professionals with precision and compliance. Learn more at www.HealthLinkDimensions.com About TrustArcTrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With 28+ years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, we deliver the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated DSR fulfillment to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, our privacy-first approach powers responsible innovation while reducing risk, ensuring our customers lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Discover how at www.trustarc.com

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